Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around -10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freezing Fog Advisory from SAT 5:13 PM PST until SUN 11:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.