Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.