Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.