This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow likely. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
