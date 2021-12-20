For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
