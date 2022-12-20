 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Elko Daily Free Press is partnering with CC Communications who are sponsoring 300 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News