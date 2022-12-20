Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
