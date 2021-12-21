This evening in Elko: Mostly clear. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds W at 5…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9. 5 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 11. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
For the drive home in Elko: Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 26 degrees is today's …
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …