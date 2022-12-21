For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 2. -10 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23. 17 degrees is today's…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around -10F. Winds light and variable. It…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempe…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold d…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 5. 0 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures b…