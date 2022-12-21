Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.