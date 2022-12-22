This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 2. -10 degrees is today's …
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around -10F. Winds light and variable. It…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempe…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold d…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 5. 0 degrees is today's l…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures b…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 1. We'll see a low temperature o…