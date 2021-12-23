Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.