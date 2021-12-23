Elko's evening forecast: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9. 5 degrees is today's l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the r…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Win…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26. We'll see a low temper…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.