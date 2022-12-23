Elko's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
