Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

