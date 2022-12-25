This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is exp…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, wit…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 5. 0 degrees is today's l…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold d…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 2. -10 degrees is today's …
Elko's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Elko coul…