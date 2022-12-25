 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to CC Communications for sponsoring 300 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News