Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 8:00 PM PST until SUN 12:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
