 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News