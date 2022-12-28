Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Cloudy with snow. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.