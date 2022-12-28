This evening in Elko: Cloudy with snow. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
