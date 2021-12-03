This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
