Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

