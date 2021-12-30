Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.