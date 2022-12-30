For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Wi…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bare…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…
Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should exp…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 26F. Wi…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on …
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.