Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.