Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Elko

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Thursday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

