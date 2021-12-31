Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.