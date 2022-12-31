For the drive home in Elko: Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. It will be a cold day in Elko Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
