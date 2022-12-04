This evening in Elko: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
