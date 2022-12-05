 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

