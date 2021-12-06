 Skip to main content
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

