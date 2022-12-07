For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
