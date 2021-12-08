 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News