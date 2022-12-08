Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.