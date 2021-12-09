This evening in Elko: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
