Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Snow showers. Low 13F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

