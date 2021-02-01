Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
