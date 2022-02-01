This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly clear. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Elko Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
When the dew point is too low, your skin may dry out and feel itchy. Also, static electricity in your home may increase.
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.