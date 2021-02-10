For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Winds s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Th…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. W…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 de…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle…
Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 5…
Elko's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 d…