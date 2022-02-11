Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
