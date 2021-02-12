 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Elko: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News