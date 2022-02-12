Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The f…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It should rea…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…