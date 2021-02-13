Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.