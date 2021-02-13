For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 5…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
For the drive home in Elko: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. W…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 d…