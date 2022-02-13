Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
