Elko's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
