Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST.