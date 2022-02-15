Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: A few showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low near 30F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.