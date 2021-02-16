Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It will be a cold day in Elko Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.