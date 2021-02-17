 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

