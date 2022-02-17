 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News