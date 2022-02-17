For the drive home in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Elko: A few showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low near 30F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 …
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Winds …
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The f…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tom…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.