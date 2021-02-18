Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.