This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
