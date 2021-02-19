 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

