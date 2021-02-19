This evening in Elko: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The Elko ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. D…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…
For the drive home in Elko: Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sno…
Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 5…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Elko: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow…