This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Win…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day.…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. The a…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40…