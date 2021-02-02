 Skip to main content
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

