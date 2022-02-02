Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
