Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

